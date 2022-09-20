Rockstar Games confirms leaked GTA 6 footage was stolen in hack

Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 footage leaked this past weekend was due to a malicious actor accessing its network.

The footage was posted by PC Gamer forum user “teapotuberhacker”, who claims they were also responsible for the attack on Uber last week.

Teapotuberhacker posted a 3GB file containing 90 videos of the unreleased Grand Theft Auto game on the forum on Sunday, 18 September 2022, and threatened to “leak more data soon”.

Rockstar Games issued a statement confirming the footage was stolen.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” it said.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way.”

“Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations,” it added.

The developer said it doesn’t expect any disruptions to its live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of its ongoing projects.

