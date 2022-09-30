Intel shows how Arc A750 and Arc A770 cards beat RTX 3060 on price-to-performance

Intel has claimed that its upcoming Intel Arc 750 and Arc 770 graphics cards beat Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 on a price-to-performance basis.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger confirmed pricing for the company’s new dedicated desktop graphics cards during the Intel Innovation keynote on Thursday.

The Intel Arc A770 will have recommended selling price of $329 for the 8GB model, while the 16GB Limited Edition version will cost $349. The mid-range Arc A750 will be priced at $289.

Nvidia’s RTX 3060 comes with a recommended selling price of $329, but it is still difficult to find at that price point.

To showcase the value offered by its Arc cards, Intel calculated performance-per-dollar figures compared to the RTX 3060 at $418, using the average asking price for the card on well-known PC hardware retailer Newegg.

Overall, it claimed the A750 offered 53% better performance-per-dollar than the RTX 3060, while the more expensive A770 had a 42% advantage.

The graphs below compare the performance-per-dollar of the A750 and A770 to the RTX 3060 in numerous popular games.

The tale was a bit more complicated when it came to pure frames-per-second comparisons.

Intel has had to scramble to optimise its card drivers for legacy graphics APIs while developing its Arc graphics cards — something AMD and Nvidia had years to do for their GPUs.

It has prioritised driver performance on modern graphics APIs — like DirectX 12 — to address the needs of most gamers first before moving on to the older software.

In DirectX 12 optimised games, the Intel Arc A750 beat the Nvidia RTX 3060 by a substantial margin, as shown in the graphs below.

The picture changed when looking at performance in DirectX 11 games, which showed clear evidence of the driver-related bottlenecks.

Intel Arc Graphics Marketing lead Ryan Shrout and Intel Fellow Tom Peterson made no attempt to shy away from these shortcomings.

Peterson illustrated the problems created by legacy APIs by showing the big difference in performance when running Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 in DirectX 11 and Direct X 12.

Overall, in the DirectX 11 titles tested, the RTX 3060 was around 6% faster than the Arc A750.

But the A750 also performed better than the RTX 3060 in some of these titles, including Apex: Legends, The Witcher 3, and Overwatch.

The graphs below compare the average frames per second and relative performance of the Arc A750 and RTX 3060,