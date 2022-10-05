Most popular gaming graphics cards revealed

Steam has released its hardware and software survey for September 2022, revealing that Nvidia’s RTX 3060 is now the most prevalent graphics card used by PC gamers.

Steam is the world’s most popular PC game distribution platform, with around 120 million monthly active users as of 2021.

The platform collects the system information of its millions of users to compile a monthly report that breaks down what types of hardware and software are running on their users’ PCs.

Among the data collected are the number of cores in processors, the brand of processor, operating system versions, DirectX versions, and graphics card models.

In September 2022, RTX 3060 desktop and mobile GPUs were running in 7.52% of all Steam users’ systems, up nearly 1% from the year before. It just edged out the long-popular GTX 1060’s 6.94% share.

The RTX 3060 is one of Nvidia’s more affordable RTX 30 series cards and is popular for its balance of power and price.

While Nvidia offers cheaper budget models in the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, these cards have performed very poorly in benchmarks compared to similarly-priced cards from previous years — like the GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1660 Ti.

Another popular option has been the GTX 1650, which was the third-most preferred card in September 2022 with 6.32% of users, while the RTX 2060 accounted for 5.19%.

The next ten most popular cards were all from Nvidia, with AMD’s top graphics card only managing 1.74% of the overall share.

Interestingly, Intel’s Xe graphics featured in 17th place, with a 1.35% share. The first Intel Xe systems were only launched towards the end of 2020.

The table below shows the most popular graphics cards among Steam gamers as of September 2022.