Xbox boss might have leaked streaming box prototype

Microsoft’s Xbox game-streaming device could look like a miniature Xbox Series X, speculation fuelled by a picture published on Twitter by the head of Microsoft’s gaming division Phil Spencer.

Spencer shared a photo of his office shelves on Twitter, and a small white box with an Xbox logo is visible on the top shelf.

The possible “leak” appears unintentional, with Spencer’s Tweet not mentioning the small white box.

While unconfirmed, the device could be the Xbox streaming device that Microsoft first announced at E3 in June 2021, according to a The Verge report.

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 10, 2022

Notably, the official Xbox Twitter account replied to Spencer’s post, saying, “now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss”.

The streaming box — codenamed Keystone — will likely connect to monitors and TVs via HDMI and include a stripped-down Xbox user interface to launch games and use apps like Netflix.

Citing sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, The Verge said the streaming box still isn’t ready to go to market, with the Xbox team still working on a new revision of the device.

However, the sources suggest that Microsoft still plans to bring the Xbox streaming device to market.

Now read: Most popular gaming graphics cards revealed