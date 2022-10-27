The gaming rig South Africans can build for R15,000

With the global chip crunch easing off and graphics card demand at a low, there have been few better times in recent years to build a new gaming PC.

2021 and the start of 2022 were not ideal periods for those looking to upgrade their rig.

Cryptocurrency miners and scalpers swooped in on the RTX 30 series as soon as it hit the market in September 2020.

Price-gauging was the order of the day, with cards selling secondhand for double or even triple their manufacturers’ suggested retail prices.

The Covid-19 pandemic also strained supply chains, making it difficult for Nvidia and AMD to meet demand and get cards into the hands of gamers.

But the past few months have brought welcome relief, with the cryptocurrency crash and Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake leading to cards being dumped at bargain prices on online classifieds.

Inflation and the return to offices following widespread lockdowns have also stifled demand for new PCs, with all the big manufacturers forecasting further slumps in sales.

These factors have resulted in better prices for PC hardware overall.

In the graphics card space, Intel also looks poised to turn up the heat on AMD and Nvidia with its first standalone Arc GPUs priced very competitively.

We’ve devised three possible desktop gaming systems you can build for less than R15,000 in October 2022.

Our primary aim in terms of performance was to spec builds capable of maintaining 60 frames per second or more in 1080p gaming at high settings or 1440p with medium settings.

That would likely be achievable in many popular online multiplayer and recent AAA titles.

Our configurations consisted of new options from well-known PC hardware retailers Evetech and Wootware and a secondhand build using parts from popular PC classifieds forum Carbonite.

We calculated a sub-R15,000 price for builds without Windows — adding the OS pushed the cost over our threshold.

A Windows 11 Home licence can be bought from official retailers starting at around R2,399 and going up to R3,099 from the official Microsoft South Africa store, making the operating system around the same price as a processor.

However, you can also transfer your existing Windows 10 or Windows 11 installation to a new system, provided it has a retail licence.

Below are the builds we could come up with using only new parts from Evetech and Wootware.

New Evetech AMD build Components Price MSI B550M-K Micro-ATX motherboard R5,999 (upgrade kit price) AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor 16GB Corsair Vengeance RGB RS SL DDR4 4,000MHz RAM ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB R5,899 Hikvision E3000 1TB NVMe SSD R1,299 Gamdias Kratos E1-600 RGB 600W power supply R599 Antec NX291 Mid Tower Gaming Case R699 Total R14,995 Add Windows 11 Home installation (+ R2,399) R17,394

New Wootware Intel build Components Price Gigabyte GA-H610M Micro-ATX motherboard R1,691 Intel Core i3-12100 processor R2,999 G.Skill F4-300C16D 16GB DDR4 3,000MHz RAM R1,029 Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming Twin Edge 12GB R6,999 Adata Legend 710 512GB NVMe SSD R921 Cooler Master MPW-6001-PSABN1-WO Elite 600W power supply R631 Thermaltake CA-1D4-00S1NN-00 Versa H15 Micro-ATX Mid Tower Case R699 Total R14,969 Add Windows 11 Home installation (+ R2,399) R17,368

Regarding a solid secondhand configuration, there are several caveats to consider.

Firstly, you must keep your finger on the pulse of the secondhand market if you want to time a good purchase.

Often, bargain items are sold within minutes of appearing on the site, and there is rarely more stock available.

Secondly, you might not have a clear view of the history of the hardware and how it has been handled.

In addition, Carbonite bears no responsibility for deals gone bad, so you should be wary of scammers.

However, the Carbonite community is typically quick to sort out such unwelcome members, so if you carefully consider their ratings, you can often get a great deal.

For less than the price of both new builds above, we assembled a PC with a faster processor, significantly more powerful graphics card, and double the amount of RAM, using only listings from the past few days.

Secondhand Carbonite build Components Price Gigabyte AMD B450 Aorus Elite motherboard R1,200 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor R3,000 Kingston Hyper X Predator 32GB Non RGB DDR4-3000MHz RAM R2,200 Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 12GB graphics card R5,750 Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe SSD R1,700 Aerocool VP75- 750W power supply R699 Phanteks Enthoo Evolv Shift Air Mesh R400 Total R14,949 Add Windows 11 Home installation (+ R570) R15,519

