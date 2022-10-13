South African gamers hoping to buy Nvidia’s new top-of-the-range graphics card will have to put down between R37,999 and R49,999 for the GPU.

Several well-known online PC hardware retailers now have the beastly RTX 4090 graphics card available to order.

Nvidia unveiled the new card on 20 September 2022, claiming it offers twice the performance and power efficiency of its predecessor — the RTX 3090.

It also comes with fourth-generation tensor cores for double the AI performance, and to boost DLSS performance.

Recent reviews have proven Nvidia’s claims to be generally accurate in most popular games.

The RTX 40 series is based on Nvidia’s new Ada Lovelace architecture, made using a 4-nanometre process instead of the 8-nanometre used in the Ampere generation.

The RTX 4090 packs 16,384 Cuda Cores, a boost clock speed of 2.52GHz, and 24GB of GDDR6X video memory.

Nvidia has pinned the manufacturer’s suggested retail price at $1,599. At the time of publication, that worked out to roughly R29,275 at the current exchange rate.

However, that does not factor in South Africa’s value-added tax of 15%, which is not included in the US price. That would push the MSRP to R33,645.

Smaller gap between US and SA prices

We found four major South African PC hardware stores had the card available to order.

The cheapest price for an in-stock unit was R37,999 for a Galax model from Wootware.

While that is still a premium of more than R4,000 over the US price, it is a substantially smaller gap than with the RTX 3090 series.

Nvidia’s previous top-end card carried an entry-level price of R39,499 at launch in South Africa.

At that time, the RTX 3090 was retailing for $1,499 in the US, while the exchange rate was about R16.79 to the dollar.

With VAT included, the converted price of the RTX 3090 was R28,941, which meant the difference was more than R10,000.

South Africa was not the only country complaining about the differential between the MSRP and actual retail prices.

The booming cryptocurrency market at the time had driven graphics card demand sky-high.

Stock was also extremely constrained due to supply chain bottlenecks, including chip shortages caused by poor forecasting during the Covid-19 pandemic, a drought in Taiwan followed by flooding across South-East Asia.

Models on offer

In addition to the cheapest price, Wootware had the widest range of RTX 4090 cards available and numerous out-of-stock units listed without pricing.

Dreamware Tech, Evetech, and Titan-Ice also had a handful of models available from Gigabyte and MSI at the time of publication.

None of the stores yet list the two RTX 4080 models announced by Nvidia alongside the RTX 4090.

The table below summarises the pricing of the RTX 4090 cards we were able to find from South African stores as of Thursday, 13 October 2022.