Most popular graphics cards in South Africa

Nvidia has dominated AMD in South African graphics card sales in 2022, while gamers have increasingly looked towards more affordable models amid a tough economic climate.

MyBroadband recently asked the country’s biggest retailers operating in the industry to find out about graphics card trends in 2022.

We received feedback from Dreamware Tech, Takealot, Titan-Ice, and Wootware.

The three specialist PC stores reported lower overall sales of GPUs than in the previous year, with Titan-Ice noting a 10% dip overall. Takealot did not elaborate on sales numbers.

Dreamware Tech’s Brent Raftopoulus explained there were several reasons for the decline, the first of which was ageing graphics architecture.

“RTX 30 series cards have been available now for quite a while [since late 2020] and are reaching the point of becoming outdated by their replacement generation, the RTX 40 series,” Raftopoulus said.

Secondly, the global economic situation was also stifling demand.

“Recessions and inflation have crippled many global markets, which have had a knock-on effect for end users,” he said.

“The decline in GPU sales is just a reflection of the economy in general for most consumers.”

Finally, Raftopoulus said that Ethereum’s switch to proof of stake, which means the cryptocurrency can no longer be mined using GPUs, had caused a big dip in the market.

“GPU mining demand has dropped dramatically,” Raftopoulus said.

“While Dreamware did not sell to consumers for mining purposes during the GPU shortage, it can be assumed that other retailers who did, have taken a large hit to their GPU sales.”

Wootware sales head Dimitri Mackor told MyBroadband that the Ethereum merge had significantly improved stock levels and prices.

“This means we’re able to get more GPUs in the hands of gamers, and we’re seeing way more orders for gaming rigs with beefy graphics cards,” Mackor stated.

For Wootware, better value mid-range options were by far the most popular in the past year, including AMD’s Radeon RX 6600, RX 6600 XT (replaced with RX 6650 XT), and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

There was also some demand for the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti.

Dreamware Tech’s top-selling GPUs were the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti, while the entry-level RTX 3050 also received an honourable mention.

“With how heavily the cost of living has increased, most gamers are looking for the most cost-effective price-to-performance graphics cards,” Raftopoulus said.

“While the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 cards are still desirable, they tend to come with a price tag that most gamers are not willing to spend on their PCs.”

Titan-Ice’s feedback showed an even sharper trend towards lower-end budget options, with its top five best-selling cards as follows:

Gigabyte Geforce GT 1030 LP 2GB

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12GB OC L

Gigabyte Geforce GT 710 2GB

Gigabyte GeForce GT 730 2GB ITX

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super VT XS 6GB OC

Takealot’s top five cards were also primarily in the entry level, with the RTX 3050 coming out on top, followed by the older RTX 2060, RTX 3060, GTX 1660 Ti, and higher-end RTX 3080.

The one card that all three stores had in their top-selling list was the RTX 3060, which is also the most popular GPU used by gamers on Steam, according to the digital game store’s latest hardware and software survey.

Rank Graphics cards Steam user share — September 2022 1 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (Mobile and Desktop) 7.52% 2 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6.94% 3 Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 6.32% 4 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 5.19% 5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4.91% 6 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 2.57% 7 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 2.52% 8 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2.45% 9 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 2.33% 10 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 2.10% 11 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 1.97% 12 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 1.95% 13 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 1.94% 14 AMD Radeon Graphics 1.74% 15 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 1.69% 16 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 1.68% 17 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 1.35% 18 Intel UHD Graphics 1.32% 19 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 1.27% 20 Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 Ti 1.26%

Regarding add-in board partners, the South African retailers had widely varying experiences because they held different stock.

The top spot for manufacturers at Dreamware Tech was a close race between MSI and Gigabyte.

“Both have a very reliable reputation in the industry and often are priced well,” said Raftopoulus.

“Asus would be next, as their pricing tends to sit higher in the market recently. However, often their premium reputation justifies the price to end users.”

Mackor said Wootware’s best-selling AIB partners were Palit, Zotac, Galax, XFX, and Asus.

Notably, the first four of those manufacturers are well-known for offering cards at lower prices than brands like MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte.

Titan-Ice said its top-selling AIB was Gigabyte, and did not provide details on any other solid performers.

The table below summarises the top-selling models and AIBs from each of the four stores.

Popular graphics card brands and models Dreamware Tech Takealot Titan-Ice Wootware Brands MSI

Gigabyte Asus

Gainward

MSI Gigabyte Palit

Zotac

Galax

XFX

Asus Models Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Nvidia Geforce GT 1030

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia Geforce GT 710

Nvidia GeForce GT 730

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super AMD Radeon RX 6600,

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (replaced with RX 6650 XT)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Raftopoulus suggested there could be more good news for graphics card prices in the future, provided AMD and Intel up their game and make a dent in Nvidia’s local dominance.

“Nvidia has been able to build a very solid reputation for producing the best-performing GPUs for several generations,” he said.

“We do, however, feel that there is a potential shift coming with RTX 40 series as the average consumer will most likely be outpriced from purchasing the new range of cards.”

Raftopoulus believes if AMD rolls out cheaper alternatives with its RDNA 3-generation there would be a “very high possibility” that a portion of Nvidia sales might shift to AMD.

“Additionally, Intel is attempting to enter the GPU market as well. Should they successfully compete with the likes of AMD and Nvidia, pricing may be forced down due to added competition in the market,” Raftopoulus said.