Remember, No Russian — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II shatters sales record

Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has broken the franchise’s three-day sales record with a sell-through of $800 million (R14.5 billion) between 28 October and 1 November 2022.

Activision hasn’t stated how many copies were sold. However, VentureBeat reports that it beat all of its titles from the past two years and 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare opening.

“Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest-grossing entertainment opening of the year,” the general manager of Call of Duty, Johanna Faries, said.

“As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner.”

The game’s opening topped the franchise’s previous five-day record, dethroning 2011’s Modern Warfare 3.

However, it should be noted that Modern Warfare 3 was launched at a lower price than Modern Warfare II.

It also broke previous player participation records, with more unique players and more hours played within the first three days of its release than other Call of Duty titles.

Modern Warfare II is available worldwide on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and 5, and PC.

Burger King South Africa is collaborating with the first-person shooter franchise to launch a series of Call of Duty meals.

Those who purchase a Burger King Call of Duty meal between 1 and 30 November will receive a redeemable code rewarding them with one hour of double experience and the BK Operator Skin.

The skin is emblazoned with a “Burger Town” logo — a fictional fast-food chain appearing in several Call of Duty games.

“While only one hour of 2XP play can be redeemed at a time, players can redeem up to 40 hours (not limited to this promotion) with each new meal purchased,” Burger King said in a statement.

It also said a Burger King-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II game station will travel across South Africa, visiting various locations in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.

Customers that buy a Call of Duty meal at one of the restaurants where the game station is located will get a chance to play a time-trial version of the game to receive a rank on the Burger King leader board.

They will also go into an additional draw to win prizes, including gaming headsets, gaming monitors, and a game copy.

