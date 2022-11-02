Sony announces PlayStation VR2 launch date and price

Sony has announced the launch date and revealed pricing for its next-generation virtual reality gaming headset and controller — the PlayStation VR2.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of hardware and peripherals, Isabelle Tomatis, said the VR2 would officially launch on 22 February 2023.

The Japanese gaming giant said that PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology included key features that enabled “unique gameplay experiences”.

Among these are headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on the controllers.

The headset will also offer up to 4,000 x 2,040 resolution with HDR support to provide high-fidelity visuals.

Tomatis said the standard package would include the VR2 headset, two VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

This bundle will start at $549 in the US, which is $50 more than the PlayStation 5.

There is also an option to buy a bundle with the new VR title Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

The recommended retail prices for major markets given by Sony were as follows:

US — $549.99 / $599.99 (includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain)

(includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain) UK — £529.99 / $569.99 (includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain)

(includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain) Europe — €599.99 / €649.99 (includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain)

(includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain) Japan — ¥74,980 / ¥79,980 (includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain)

Sony will also offer a charging station that allows users to charge their VR2 Sense controllers without connecting to a PS5 console, freeing up USB ports for other uses.

In the initial launch phase, customers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg will only be able to pre-order the products through the direct.playstation.com website.

Orders made on this website will ship throughout the week of launch.

Pre-orders will open on 15 November 2022, but eager customers in those countries can also register for a pre-order from Wednesday, 2 November 2022.

South African availability and pricing of the VR2 remain to be confirmed, but Sony said pre-orders from participating retailers in other markets would also open on 15 November 2022.

Given that the standard PlayStation 5, which retails for $499.99 in the US, comes with a price tag of R13,399 in South Africa, the $549 entry price of the VR2 suggests it will be priced well over R14,000.