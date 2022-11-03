Google expands Play Games PC beta to eight new countries

Google has expanded its Play Games platform available on PC to users in eight new countries, allowing them to try out a range of Android games on their computers.

The tech giant announced that it had expanded the Google Play Games Beta to players in the US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The gaming platform was initially limited to Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, but Google expanded it to gather more early feedback.

Notable titles available to users in these countries include 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King’s Return.

In total, there are currently 85 games available on the service.

“All of these titles and dozens more can be played on Windows PCs via a standalone application built by Google,” the company said in a blog post.

Google said it had made several improvements to the platform during the beta testing phase, including reducing the minimum compatibility requirements for PCs running Windows 10 and above.

It should be noted that Google Play Games for PC is separate from the Windows 11 feature that lets users install Android apps on their computers.

WSATools was made publicly available on the Microsoft Store in early December 2021 and requires users to have Windows Subsystem for Android installed on their PC.

Microsoft has partnered with Amazon for the project and offers games and apps from the e-commerce giant’s app store in Windows 11.

Now read: Sony announces PlayStation VR2 launch date and price