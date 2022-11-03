Rain launching Nvidia GeForce Now â€” first cloud gaming platform in South Africa

Rain has signed a partnership agreement with Nvidia to bring its high-performance cloud gaming platform â€” GeForce Now â€” to South Africa.

The South African GeForce Now service will be hosted locally in Rain’s data centres.

Nvidia GeForce Now leverages cloud technology to stream PC games from powerful GeForce-powered servers at ultra-low latency.

Users can stream titles they already own from digital gaming stores such as Steam, Epic, Ubisoft, and Origin without needing a powerful gaming PC.

“This partnership will ultimately enable millions of South African users to get the best gaming experience, without the need to invest thousands of rands for the latest graphic cards,” Rain said in a statement.

“They will also gain access to the top gaming titles and a streaming library of over 1400 games like A Plague’s Tale: Requiem and Cyberpunk 2077, along with over one hundred free-to-play titles like Fortnite and Genshin Impact.”

The introduction of Nvidia’s GeForce Now platform in South Africa is its first entry onto the African continent. Rain CEO Brandon Leigh said the ISP is proud to partner with the hardware manufacturer.

“The ability to stream and enjoy the latest games on most devices, is a massive leap forward for the gaming community,” he said.

Rain said the GeForce Now service will launch during the first quarter of 2023, beginning with a limited beta programme.

Those interested in joining the beta programme can register here.

