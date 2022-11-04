AMD teases Samsung 8K ultrawide gaming monitor

Samsung is working on an 8K resolution version of its ultrawide Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, AMD revealed during its product launch for its next-generation GPUs.

AMD’s new Radeon RX 7900 GPUs can output 8K video at high refresh rates, and the video card manufacturer teased the new monitor alongside the launch.

The monitor requires a DisplayPort 2.1-capable graphics card to reach its full potential, and it will officially launch at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2023.

AMD specified that the monitor’s 8K designation comes from its horizontal resolution, and that it has a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung’s new monitor will likely be relatively expensive, with the company currently selling its latest 5K Odyssey Neo G9 model for R34,000 in South Africa.

Notably, the PC required to use the monitor to its full potential will also be pricey, with users requiring one of the new AMD GPUs and a CPU that won’t create a bottleneck for the graphics card.

Another issue, according to Engadget, is the fact that many recent game titles can struggle at 8K resolution.

However, AMD promises that certain games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Death Stranding, Modern Warfare 2, and Uncharted, run well on its hardware with the help of upscaling.