PlayStation VR2 South African prices and launch date revealed

PlayStation distributor Gamefinity has confirmed the South African recommended retail pricing and launch dates for Sony’s upcoming PSVR2 headset and accessories.

The company told MyBroadband that the PSVR2 standalone bundle — which includes the headset, VR Sense controllers, and stereo headphones — will be priced at R13,499.

A second bundle adds a copy of the new virtual reality game Horizon Call of the Mountain for R14,499.

The PSVR2 Sense Controller Charging Station will also be available at R1,099.

However, the latter is not a must-have, as the controllers can also be charged using a cable plugged into the console.

The table below compares the recommended retail prices of the PSVR2 and its accessories in South Africa and other regions with confirmed pricing from Sony.

PSVR2 prices — South Africa vs others Country PSVR2 standalone bundle PSVR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain PSVR2 Controller Charging Station South Africa R13,499 R14,499 R1,099 US $549.99 / R9,522 (excl. VAT) $599.99 / R10,388 (excl. VAT) $49.99 / R863 (excl. VAT) UK £529.99 / R10,790 £569.99 / R11,604 £39.99 / R812 Europe €599.99 / R10,709 €649.99 / R11,255 €49.99 / R892 Japan ¥74,980 / R9,311 ¥79,980 / R9,932 ¥5,480 / R679

South African pre-orders for the PSVR2 will open on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 — the same day as in other countries.

It will also be available in South Africa on the same day of its global release, 22 February 2023.

The PSVR2 will be sold by various prominent gaming retailers in the country.

Sony says the new system comes with a wide range of improvements over its predecessor to provide a more immersive VR gameplay experience.

Features include headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on the controllers, similar to the PlayStation 5’s DualSense remotes.

The headset supports a resolution of up to 2,000×2,040 per eye, compared to the 960×1,080 available on the first-generation PSVR.

It also eliminates the need to use a separate camera for tracking the player’s movements, with built-in cameras providing inside-out tracking capabilities.