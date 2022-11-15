Xbox’s first-ever transparency report reveals over 4.33 million bot account bans

In its first-ever transparency report, Xbox has revealed that it proactively banned over 4.33 million accounts on its network.

The Microsoft-owned gaming company said it took proactive enforcement against inauthentic — or bot — accounts, adding that the figure represents 57% of enforcements in the reporting period.

“Inauthentic accounts are typically automated or bot-created accounts that create an unlevel playing field and can detract from positive player experiences,” Xbox said.

“Our proactive moderation, up 9x from the same period last year, allows us to catch negative content and conduct before it reaches players.”

Proactive enforcement refers to action against inauthentic or compromised accounts without user reports. The company previously focused on reactive enforcement.

For reference, Xbox issued 2.24 million reactive enforcements during the second half of 2021 and only proactively took action against 461,000 accounts.

Notably, Xbox’s network of players submitted over 33 million reports during the first six months of this year, with most of them focused on toxic players.

Reports were dominated by players accused of cheating and poor conduct — accounting for 43% of reports — and abusive communication, which amounted to 46% of the reports.

11% of player reports relate to offensive nicknames and screenshots.

According to The Verge, Xbox is standing its ground with most of the enforcements, with only around 9,250 accounts being reinstated through over 151,000 case appeals.

