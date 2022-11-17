Free Apple TV+ and Apple Music for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Xbox is offering Game Pass Ultimate subscribers limited-time free access to Apple Music and Apple TV+ over the next few months.

Between 16 November 2022 and 31 March 2023, Game Pass Ultimate members can sign up for free 3-month trials of the streaming services.

Normally, Apple only offers a one-month trial for Apple Music or a week free trial for Apple TV+. The latter is also available on a 3-month trial for owners of new Apple devices.

The Game Pass offer is only available to users who don’t currently hold subscriptions to the services.

However, the trials function separately, so existing Apple Music users can still sign up for the Apple TV+ trial, and vice versa.

Users can activate their free trial by claiming the perks through their Xbox console or Xbox app.

Game Pass Ultimate is priced at R119 per month in South Africa, and provides Xbox and PC players with access to a library of hundreds of popular games.

Notably, that subscription price is less than the local price of R124.99 per month for Apple TV+.

That means even in the improbable event that you don’t use your Game Pass subscription to play any games, you will be saving R5.99 per month on the Apple TV+ subscription.

When combining Apple TV+’s monthly price with the R69.99 price of Apple Music over three months, the total value of the promotion works out to R584.94.

Discounting the free month of Apple Music you could get without Game Pass, you will save at least R514.95 if you sign up for both services.

The offer is available in all markets where Apple TV+ and Apple Music are offered, except Russia and Turkey for Apple TV+ and Russia for Apple Music.

What Apple Music and Apple TV+ offer

An Apple Music subscription provides users with a library of over 100 million songs to listen to ad-free, with support for spatial audio and lossless playback.

Although Apple TV+ has a relatively modest library compared to the likes of Netflix and Disney+, it counts several highly-acclaimed titles in its catalogue.

Apple Original movies and series have won 275 awards from 1,152 nominations since the streaming service was launched three years ago.

That includes this year’s Oscar for Best Picture, awarded to the family drama Coda.