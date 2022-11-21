PlayStation launches Black Friday 2022 deals

Sony has launched its PlayStation Black Friday 2022 sale, offering significant savings on PS4 and PS5 games and discounted PS Plus memberships.

The discounted games are available online from the PlayStation Store and include Sony’s premium first-party titles and a wide range of third-party games.

The former includes 38-43% discounts on PS4 and PS5 versions of Gran Turismo 7, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Among the exceptional third-party offers are Gotham Knights on PS5 for R749.40, 40% off its usual price of R1,249, and Cyberpunk 2077 for R449.50, 50% off its regular price of R899.

In addition to the discounts on individual games, Sony is also offering a 25% discount on annual memberships to its PS Plus gaming subscription service.

During the promotional period, PS5 plans will be discounted to the following prices:

Essential — R561.75 (normally R749)

(normally R749) Extra — R929.25 (normally R1,239)

(normally R1,239) Deluxe — R1,071.75 (normally R1,429)

The gaming giant revamped the PS Plus service this year to offer access to an extensive library of games on the Extra and Deluxe tiers, similar to how Microsoft’s Game Pass functions.

Previously, the PS Plus service only enabled multiplayer services and came with a handful of new titles to add to the user’s library every month.

If they had not been a subscriber in the month that a particular title was available, they would not get that game added to their library.

With the new approach, those on the Extra or Deluxe plans can choose from hundreds of games as long as they have an active subscription.

The entry-level Essential subscription works much the same as the original PS Plus plan.

Ten great gaming deals to choose from

The PlayStation Black Friday 2022 sale will run until 02:00 AM SAST on Tuesday, 29 November 2022.

Below are some of the best deals on games being offered during the sale.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

PS4/PS5: R395.67 (67% off)

PS4/PS5 Ranarok Edition: R559.65 (65% off)

Cyberpunk 2077

PS4/PS5: R449.50 (50% off)

Fifa 23 Standard Edition

PS4: R599.40 (40% off)

PS5: R641.40 (40% off)

Gotham Knights for PS5

PS5: R749.40 (40% off)

Gran Turismo 7

PS4: R683.43 (43% off)

PS5: R848.78 (38% off)

Horizon: Forbidden West

PS4: R683.43 (43% off)

PS5: R848.78 (38% off)

NBA 2K23

PS4: R494.55 (55% off)

PS5: R624.50 (50% off)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PS4/PS5: R683.43 (43% off)

PS5: R848.78 (38% off)

Stray — R431.20

PS4/PS5: R431.20 (20% off)

The Last of Us: Part 1 PS5 remake

Standard Edition: R1,026.75 (25% off)

Premium Edition: R1,185.03 (23% off)

