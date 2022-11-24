Netflix working on its first PC game

Netflix is stepping up its game development efforts, with the company posting a job ad for a director to lead work on a PC game.

Until now, the company had previously only worked on mobile games for its platform, but according to Netflix’s job post, the game director will lead work on a “brand-new AAA PC game”.

While many details remain unknown, Netflix specifies that the ideal candidate will have experience in first- and third-person shooters, continuously evolving “live service” games, and rapid prototyping in Unreal Engine.

The game will likely be free of in-app purchases, with Netflix saying the successful candidate “will be able to create, ship and run a game without any competing design constraints due to monetization.”

Netflix says the ideal candidate will have at least ten years of game design experience, including experience as a Game Director, Creative Director, or in a similar role.

The Game Director position is based at the Netflix Games Studio in Los Angeles, which is led by former Overwatch executive director at Blizzard, Chacko Sonny.

While possibly unrelated, the company also has a separate listing for a lead engineer that hints at a “3rd person action RPG”.