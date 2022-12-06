Microsoft offers Sony 10-year Call of Duty deal

Microsoft has offered Sony a 10-year contract to create more Call of Duty games on PlayStation, Microsoft president Brad Smith has stated in a column for The Wall Street Journal.

The contract depends on Microsoft’s Activision acquisition going ahead, to which Smith said Sony had been the “loudest objector”.

“It’s as excited about this deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix,” Smith added.

He explained that the 10-year Call of Duty contract would let Sony make each new Call of Duty title available on PlayStation the same day it launched on Xbox.

“We’re open to providing the same commitment to other platforms and making it legally enforceable by regulators in the US, UK, and European Union,” Smith added.

Microsoft’s offer has been hinted at over the past few weeks, with the software giant’s gaming division CEO telling The Verge that he isn’t against making “a longer-term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with”.

This came after reports that Phil Spencer committed in writing to keeping Call of Duty on the gaming platform for “several more years” beyond its existing deal with Activision.

Microsoft’s 10-year deal comes with the company facing regulatory scrutiny over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The tech giant announced its intent to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion (R1.2 trillion) in January 2022.

Spencer said Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming would continue to operate independently until the transaction closes.

