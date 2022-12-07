Microsoft agrees to release Call of Duty games on Nintendo for next decade

Microsoft Corp. and Nintendo Co. agreed to a deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo gaming platforms for 10 years, the Redmond, Washington-based company announced.

The agreement depends on Microsoft closing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc., Microsoft said.

The term of the deal can be further extended after that period and Microsoft is committed to expanding the number of platforms on which people can play games like Call of Duty, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told Bloomberg News.

The company has extended a similar commitment offer to Sony Group Corp., to bring the famous Activision franchise to PlayStation consoles for a decade, but that so far has been rebuffed by Sony, Spencer said.

“Our intent is to become more relevant on more screens,” he said. “We have a pretty good idea of how to build a win-win relationship with Nintendo and frankly Sony.”

