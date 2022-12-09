Elden Ring named Game of the Year

9 December 2022

The Game Awards took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, 8 December 2022, with From Software’s Elden Ring taking home the coveted game of the year prize.

It beat other A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Hidetaka Miyazaki Elden Ring’s game director accepted the award and thanked the development team and publisher for From Software via his translator.

He also thanked author George R.R. Martin — the person behind Elden Ring’s backstory and lore — for his contribution.

Regarding nominations, God of War Ragnarok received the most at ten total nominations, with Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West each receiving seven.

Elden Ring also won Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Role-Playing Game.

The awards ceremony went off without a hitch until a stage invader managed to get a hold of the microphone after Elden Ring’s acceptance speech.

“I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton,” he said.

It is unclear if there was any meaning behind his remarks or if it was simply obscure trolling.

Security quickly escorted him off stage, and he was subsequently arrested.

“The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested,” The Game Awards executive producer and host Geoff Keighley posted on Twitter.

The winners across various categories are summarised in the table below. The complete list of categories and winners is available on The Game Awards website.

Game of the Year awards
Category Winner
Game of the Year Elden Ring
Best Game Direction Elden Ring
Best Narrative God of War Ragnarok
Best Art Direction Elden Ring
Best Score and Music God of War Ragnarok
Best Audio Design God of War Ragnarok
Games for Impact As Dusk Falls
Best Ongoing Game Final Fantasy XIV
Best Indie Game Stray
Best Debut Indie Game Stray
Best Mobile Game Marvel Snap
Best VR/AR Game Moss: Book II
Best Action Game Bayonetta 3
Best Action/Adventure Game God of War Ragnarok
Best Role-Playing Game Elden Ring
Best Fighting Game MultiVersus
Best Family Game Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Best SIM/Strategy Game Mario + Rabbid Sparks of Home
Best Sports/Racing Game Gran Turismo 7
Best Multiplayer Game Splatoon 3
Most Anticipated Game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation Arcane: League of Legends
Best Esports Game Valorant

