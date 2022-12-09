Elden Ring named Game of the Year

The Game Awards took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, 8 December 2022, with From Software’s Elden Ring taking home the coveted game of the year prize.

It beat other A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Hidetaka Miyazaki Elden Ring’s game director accepted the award and thanked the development team and publisher for From Software via his translator.

He also thanked author George R.R. Martin — the person behind Elden Ring’s backstory and lore — for his contribution.

Regarding nominations, God of War Ragnarok received the most at ten total nominations, with Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West each receiving seven.

Elden Ring also won Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Role-Playing Game.

The awards ceremony went off without a hitch until a stage invader managed to get a hold of the microphone after Elden Ring’s acceptance speech.

“I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton,” he said.

It is unclear if there was any meaning behind his remarks or if it was simply obscure trolling.

Security quickly escorted him off stage, and he was subsequently arrested.

“The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested,” The Game Awards executive producer and host Geoff Keighley posted on Twitter.

The winners across various categories are summarised in the table below. The complete list of categories and winners is available on The Game Awards website.