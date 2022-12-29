Building the world’s most popular gaming PC costs R35,950 in South Africa

South Africa ranks 28 out of 50 countries regarding computer hardware affordability and has the fifteenth-most expensive PC components, a Picodi.com analysis has shown.

The analysis is based on the Steam Hardware Survey, which reveals the most prevalent PC components among gamers.

It included the average prices of several popular computer components and the average cost of gaming peripherals (mouse, keyboard, headset and monitor). It considered five different components in each category from various manufacturers.

The analysis also compared the build’s average price to each country’s average net salary.

From South Africa, Picodi used an average net salary of R20,886 from Statistics South Africa.

It found that building the world’s most popular gaming PC would cost roughly R35,950 in South Africa, which is around 1.7 times the average salary.

The average component prices break down as follows:

Motherboard — R3,000

6-core CPU — R4,650

RTX 3060 graphics card — R9,660

16 GB of RAM — R2,190

Power supply — R1,530

1 TB HDD/SSD — R1,590

PC case with good ventilation — R1,850

A copy of Microsoft’s Windows operating system adds R2,500 to the build’s cost.

The analysis also includes peripherals like a mouse, keyboard, headset and monitor, with the following average prices:

Ergonomic gaming mouse — R1,090

RGB keyboard with wrist rest — R2,020

Headset with a microphone — R1,210

24″ monitor with high refresh rate — R4,660

Aside from the once-off expenditure on hardware, gamers regularly buy new games.

Assuming that an average gamer buys one game a month, Picodi calculated they would spend R11,880 annually — an average of R983 per game.

Among the countries included in the ranking, after conversion to US dollar, Argentinians pay the highest price for a gaming PC and set of peripherals — $4,238.

The second-most expensive country is India ($2,957), followed by Brazil ($2,919) in the third place.

Gamers from Poland, Germany and the USA enjoy the lowest prices. In those countries, the gaming PC and a set of peripherals cost $1,547, $1,552 and $1,562, respectively.

Therefore, PC components are nearly 33% more expensive in South Africa than in countries with the cheapest hardware.

In the comparison factoring in average net income, the most favourable ratio was in Switzerland (0.3 of an average income), the USA (0.4), and Australia (0.4).

Residents of Indonesia, Pakistan, and Argentina spend the most relative to their average monthly income at multiples of 8.7, 10.4 and 12.4 of their wages.

Now read: Tencent surges after China approves multiple games