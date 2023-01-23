AI generates stunning gaming PC case designs

Redditor Hybective has posted 28 AI-generated images of some highly-unusual custom PC case designs created by the Midjourney AI image generator.

The cases are intended for Mini ITX systems and primarily feature rotund designs, which one user said gave the impression that the AI had a “bit of a crush” on Portal character Wheatley.

Hybective explained the bias towards this shape was due to his input for some of the designs including “sphere”. “I want spherical PCs to be a thing,” he said.

He also explained he was an experienced 3D modeller with his own 3D printer and had ordered Mini ITX parts intending to try and make one of the AI-generated designs a reality.

Below are images of some of the custom PC cases the designer created with Midjourney.

Midjourney was recently also used by TikTok content creator Lucas Freitas to generate 41 images imagining countries as supervillains.

This is not the first well-publicised example of someone calling in AI assistance for PC building in the past few weeks.

Popular tech YouTuber Linus Sebastian, who founded the Linus Tech Tips channels, used advice from OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to see if it was possible to assemble a PC without relying on his computer-building expertise.

Among its shortcomings, the chatbot could not source pricing as it is not connected to the Internet, made some errors with choosing compatible components, and neglected to mention a few important steps — like putting the motherboard in the case.

On the whole, however, Sebastian appeared impressed with ChatGPT’s ability to adapt its output whenever he pointed out these flaws.

