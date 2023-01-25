League of Legends source code stolen in Riot Games ransomware attack

Riot Games Inc., maker of hit games Valorant and League of Legends, said its development environment was compromised last week following a social engineering attack.

Source code for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and a legacy anti-cheat platform were stolen as part of the incident, the company Tuesday said on its Twitter page.

“We received a ransom note,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Needless to say we won’t pay.”

Today, we received a ransom email. Needless to say, we won’t pay. While this attack disrupted our build environment and could cause issues in the future, most importantly we remain confident that no player data or player personal information was compromised. 2/7 — Riot Games (@riotgames) January 24, 2023

Riot Games, which is owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd., said the attack disrupted its build environment and “could cause issues in the future.”

However, it said it remained confident that “no player data or player personal information was compromised.”

The company’s security teams and external consultants are evaluating the impact of the attack and auditing its systems, Riot Games said on Twitter. The company also alerted law enforcement.

“Truthfully, an exposure of source code can increase the likelihood of new cheats emerging,” the company said. “Since the attack, we’ve been working to assess its impact on anticheat and to be prepared to deploy fixes as quickly as possible if needed.”

A representative for the company didn’t return an email seeking additional comment.