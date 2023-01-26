Hackers auction League of Legends source code — and want at least R15 million

The threat actor behind the attack on Riot Games is auctioning off League of Legends source code and wants at least $1 million (R17 million) for it, Bleeping Computer reports.

This also includes source code for the Packman anti-cheat software used for League of Legends and Valorant. The threat actor said they would be willing to sell Packman by itself for $500,000 (R8.5 million).

Their post on a popular hacking forum includes a link to a PDF, which the threat actor says contains a directory listing 72.4GB of the stolen code.

On Friday, 20 January 2023, Riot Games revealed that its development network had suffered an attack through which threat actors stole source code for League of Legends, the Packman anti-cheat platform, and Teamfight Tactics.

“Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack,” the company said on Twitter.

The threat actors told VX-Underground that they accessed Riot Games’ network through an SMS-based social engineering attack on one of the company’s employees.

Tencent Holdings Ltd-owned Riot Games said the attack disrupted its build environment and “could cause issues in the future”.

However, it added that it remains confident that no player data or personal information was stolen.

“We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained.”

Riot Games then confirmed that it had received a ransom note on Tuesday, 24 January.

“Today, we received a ransom email. Needless to say, we won’t pay,” it said.

The company said it is prepared to implement quick fixes on its anti-cheat platform as the exposure of League of Legends source code will likely result in new cheats emerging.

“Since the attack, we’ve been working to assess its impact on anti-cheat and to be prepared to deploy fixes as quickly as possible if needed,” Riot Games said.