Sony scrapping PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5

Sony is discontinuing its PlayStation Plus Collection for PlayStation 5 consoles in three months.
PS5 owners with an active PS Plus subscription have been able to play games from the collection at no additional charge since the PS5’s launch in November 2022.
The idea was to provide PS5 owners with a solid backlog of titles if they hadn’t bought previous PS4 titles or one of the 12 PS5 games available from its launch.
The package includes 19 of the most popular games for the PS4, which are backwards compatible with the PS5.
The good news is that PS5 owners can still claim titles in the collection until 9 May 2023.
Once claimed, the games will be downloadable and playable whenever the owner has an active PS Plus subscription.
The bad news is that those saving up for a PS5 and planning to buy it after 9 May won’t be able to claim the titles.
Unlike Sony’s monthly PS Plus games, the PS Plus Collection cannot be claimed through a computer browser or the PlayStation mobile app.
The complete list of titles available in the PS Plus Collection is as follows:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy 15
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Monster Hunter World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Ratchet and Clank
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Until Dawn
