Hogwarts Legacy makes R15.7 billion in two weeks

Warner Bros. Games has announced that its latest blockbuster — Hogwarts Legacy — sold over 12 million copies in the first two weeks since its launch.

The action RPG is based in the Wizarding World franchise launched by the highly-popular Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling.

Its story is set at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its surrounding areas during the 1800s, where players take on the role of a fifth-year student with the rare ability to use ancient magic.

Despite calls to boycott the game over several issues — primarily Rowling’s controversial views on trans rights — revenue from Hogwarts Legacy’s global sales has amounted to $850 million (R15.65 billion), making it Warner Bros. fastest-selling game ever.

To put that number into perspective, the highest-grossing Harry Potter movie generated around $1.34 billion in revenue, although that number would be a bit higher when adjusted for inflation.

The game has generally been praised by critics, with average Metacritic scores ranging from 84 to 90 out of 100, depending on the platform. Most players on Metacritic have also given the game scores of 8 out of 10 or higher.

“We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world,” said Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad.

“Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign.”

The budget for the title was estimated to be around $150 million, so Warner Bros. is already seeing a huge return on its investment.

Its other noteworthy achievements include becoming the most-watched single-player game ever on Twitch, with over 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers at launch.

Several games have sold faster than Hogwarts Legacy — including Grand Theft Auto V, Cyberpunk 2077, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Grand Theft Auto V sold 16.5 million copies in the three days following its release on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013.

Red Dead Redemption 2 amassed 17 million sales on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after its second week in stores.

Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13 million copies in one week.

But all three of these titles came from major developers who had built up solid reputations for making high-quality open-world games by the time of their releases.

The biggest titles previously developed by Hogwarts Legacy’s Avalanche Software (not to be mistaken for Avalance Studios) were the Disney Infinity and Cars game series, primarily aimed at younger children.

Hogwarts Legacy also looks set to surpass Cyberpunk 2077 in the next week. The latter suffered severe technical problems and bugs due to a rushed release, tanking its launch month sales numbers.

As a result, Cyberpunk only sold another 700,000 copies in the two weeks after its launch week.

While certainly not perfect in all technical respects, Hogwarts Legacy is a much more polished game, so it is unlikely to see such a significant decline.

It is also important to note that Cyberpunk 2077 launched on current-generation and previous-generation consoles simultaneously, alongside PC.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on 4 April 2023, followed by the Nintendo Switch on 25 July 2023.

It seems likely that those platforms will add a few million more sales to its already-impressive tally.

