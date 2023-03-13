AMD benchmarks show how the Ryzen 7 7800X3D destroys Intel’s top-end gaming processor

AMD has published its first benchmarks showing how the Ryzen 7 7800X3D wipes the floor with Intel’s top-end Core i9-13900K in gaming.

AMD’s benchmarks claimed that the $449 (R8,130, excl. taxes) processor was around 20% faster in gaming than the $589 (R10,664) Intel chip across four popular AAA titles when running at 1,920 x 1,080 resolution in the high-quality preset.

It boasted 24% better performance in Horizon Zero Dawn, 13% in Rainbow Six Siege, 23% in Red Dead Redemption 2 and 18% in Total War: Three Kingdoms.

The chip also boasted between 13-30% better performance than its predecessor in four games at the same settings.

The biggest gains were in CPU-intensive titles — with Counter Strike: Global Offensive getting a 23% boost and Dota 2 at 30% faster.

AMD offers even more powerful chips in the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D, but these cost $699 and $599 (R10,845), respectively, making them more expensive than Intel’s flagship processor.

The benchmarks show that the top-end Ryzen 9 7950X3D performs marginally better than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in one of the two games that both were benchmarked in.

In Horizon Zero Dawn, for example, the Ryzen 9 chip was 27% faster than the Intel Core i9, as opposed to the 24% improvement of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

In Rainbow Six Siege it provided the same performance boost of 13%.

With this chip, AMD appears not only to beat Intel on performance, but also in value.

Tom’s Hardware suspects it could cannibalise sales of the Ryzen 9 chips, particularly among gamers.

Buyer be warned, however, these benchmarks were performed by AMD and might be slightly skewed towards giving its own hardware an edge.

Therefore, it could be best to wait until some independent outlets confirm these findings after the Ryzen 7000 processors roll out in April 2023.

