Diablo IV beta is killing RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards — Reports

Multiple owners of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti have reported that playing Blizzard’s Diablo IV beta killed their graphics cards.

The incidents were raised on the Diablo Reddit thread and Blizzard forums in the past week.

At least two users said their cards were bricked during a cutscene only a few minutes into the game.

“While playing Diablo for about 20 minutes, during a cutscene in the chapel, my monitors turned off,” one user explained.

“Had to restart my PC and the motherboard is now posting error code 97…My GPU is dead. Hope to get some clarity from Blizzard.”

Other RTX 3080 Ti users also reported their cards getting bricked after crashes at other points in the game.

“I was having issues with getting the black screen and having to reboot, so I updated my driver,” one said. “The next time the black screen happened my [RTX] 3080 Ti [was] bricked.

Several affected users said their card fans had sped up substantially before the black screen crash.

The crashes appeared to be occurring on cards from multiple manufacturers, but Gigabyte models seemed to be the ones getting bricked.

One user said their Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti also died while viewing a cutscene in The Settlers: New Allies beta last year, and the cause turned out to be a faulty power connector.

Some users recommended that players cap their frame rates using Nvidia’s software to try and avoid the issue.

This is not the first instance in which the bricking of specific RTX 30 series graphics cards was linked to playing a particular game.

In 2021, several RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and at least one RTX 3080 Ti user claimed Amazon’s New World game bricked their GPUs.

In that instance, the issue was blamed on card manufacturer EVGA, who confirmed production errors with some of its cards in the weeks following the first reports.