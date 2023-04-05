Most popular gaming keyboards in South Africa

South African gamers in the market for a new keyboard have several options from which to choose, with the most popular brands being Logitech, Corsair, Asus, MSI, and Redragon.

According to Wootware and Dreamware Tech, brands like Keychron, Xtrfy, and Royal Kludge are increasing in popularity, while Razer, Steelseries, and Cooler Master are also among the best-selling brands.

“We have found Corsair, Asus, and Logitech to be our top contenders and even more so in the top tier range of offerings,” Wootware told MyBroadband.

It also highlighted popular models in its catalogue, including the Corsair K100 Air, Logitech G915 and G915 TKL, and the Asus ROG Claymore II.

“Razer and Steelseries are the runner-ups for keyboard brands. For the budget range, we see a good ratio between Redragon and CoolerMaster,” Wootware said.

“Additionally, on certain models, we have found Keychron to be very popular. Keychron has also seen a popularity uptick recently.”

Dreamware Tech told MyBroadband that the best-selling keyboards at its store follow a similar trend to its most popular gaming mouses.

“Logitech and Corsair are common purchases, with other popular choices being from Redragon, MSI and Asus,” it said.

“In terms of the most popular, the standouts would be the K70 from Corsair. Other brands have a relatively even spread across the board.”

Dreamware Tech added that MSI’s latest keyboard offerings “managed to attract the attention of gamers”, resulting in more people choosing the company’s peripherals over other popular brands.

The retailer said brands that offer competitive pricing and features are also increasing in popularity.

“Other brands such as Xtrfy and Royal Kludge have come to market in recent years that offer users competitive pricing and features such as small form factor layouts or hot-swappable keys,” Dreamware Tech said.

“All of these are generally found in high-end keyboards, which makes the budget-friendly price points a welcomed addition to the market.”

According to a PCGamer report, the most important aspects to consider when buying a gaming keyboard are the size of the unit and the type of switches it features.

There are 60%, tenkeyless, and full-sized gaming keyboards on offer from various prominent brands.

A 60% keyboard frees up space on your desk, while larger keyboards are more likely to come with additional features, like music controls, miniature LED displays, and macro keys.

Regarding switch types, gamers largely favour mechanical switches as they offer a more tactile and responsive experience.

Membrane keyboards are generally cheaper, but they don’t offer the level of performance or durability provided by mechanical variations.

Some of the most popular keyboard brands available to gamers in South Africa are listed below.

Logitech

Corsair

ASUS

MSI

Redragon

Keychron

Razer

Steelseries

Cooler Master