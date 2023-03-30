Last of Us Part I a buggy mess on PC

Naughty Dog launched The Last of Us Part I for PC on Tuesday, 28 March 2023, and players have been struggling to play the game due to numerous bugs, Engadget reports.

The title has accumulated thousands of negative reviews on Steam thanks to frequent crashes and poor performance, even on higher-end hardware.

With those with powerful gaming PCs reporting multiple issues, players using Valve’s Steam Deck had an even more challenging time playing the game.

Engadget reported that it confirmed the Steam Deck issues, saying they had to wait an hour and a half for the game’s shaders to compile, after which it crashed during the opening cinematics.

Once in the game, Steam Deck showed the game was using 102% of the deceive’s VRAM. Dropping the graphics settings to low reduced this to under 100%.

Naughty Dog released a hotfix shortly after the game’s launch to address several bugs players were experiencing.

“A hotfix for The Last of Us Part I on PC went live earlier today, focusing primarily on stability and performance improvements,” it said.

“Our team is continuing to investigate known issues, and we will let you know as more updates are planned.”

The developer is also running a “known issues” page, which lists several issues, including the shader loading times and a potential memory leak.

It also acknowledged that some players could not launch the game despite their systems meeting the minimum requirements.

