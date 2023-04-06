Sony working on new handheld PlayStation console — Report

Japanese electronics giant Sony is developing a new PlayStation handheld gaming console, according to a report from Insider Gaming.

The device is codenamed the Q Lite and will require users to connect to a PlayStation 5 to use.

Instead of natively powering games, it will supposedly run exclusively via Remote Play, Sony’s feature for streaming from a standard PlayStation console to a mobile device over the Internet.

According to Insider Gaming, the handheld will support streaming games up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.

The early prototypes of the Q Lite look very similar to a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, including sporting adaptive triggers for haptic feedback.

The centre features an LCD touchscreen that measures a sizeable 8 inches.

For reference, the Nintendo Switch and Valve Steamdeck each feature 7-inch screens, while Sony’s last handheld gaming console — the PlayStation Vita — had a 5-inch display.

The latter was launched in 2011, which means a new handheld would be the company’s first in over a decade.

While there are no details on internals at this point, these will likely be geared towards optimising Internet connectivity and battery life.

Seeing as native rendering will not be necessary, Sony could cut down production costs by using a lower-end chip.

That means the console could be more affordable than gaming-oriented smartphones and other handhelds, bearing in mind that you will still need a PlayStation 5 to use it.

The new handheld PlayStation is expected to launch before the PlayStation 5 Pro, reportedly set to debut ahead of the 2024 December holidays.

Handhelds still popular despite the mobile gaming boom

Despite the rise in mobile gaming on ever-more powerful smartphones, one particular handheld model has remained remarkably popular in the past few years.

The Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling video game console for each year since 2018.

It continued to pip Sony and Microsoft even after the companies launched the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2020.

Since its launch in 2017, it has racked up over 122.5 million sales, making it the third-best-selling video game console of all time.

There are few options in this segment though, with the only other major recent entry being Valve’s Steamdeck.

The PC gaming handheld has received widespread praise for its excellent performance and long battery life in a compact form factor.

Asus recently also announced the ROG Ally, which looks poised to compete with the Steamdeck.