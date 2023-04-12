New York Times launches “Digits” — Wordle for maths

New York Times (NYT) has launched Digits — a maths version of the hit word-guessing web game Wordle that it acquired last year.

The game gives users six numbers they must combine using common mathematical operations to reach a predetermined total.

The four basic operations of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division are available.

Each number can only be used once, with a subtotal calculated each time an operation is used.

The subtotal can then be used with an existing number, or two other starting numbers can be used with another operation to calculate a different subtotal.

The resulting numbers from each equation can then be used with each other.

Each day, players can complete up to five of these maths puzzles, which can be done in any order they wish.

NYT has seen the potential of offering mind-sharpening games beyond the daily crossword puzzles and iconic Sunday puzzles published in the NYT Magazine.

Amid a massive surge in popularity following its public launch in October 2021, NYT bought the web-based word-guessing game Wordle for over $1 million in January 2022.

While Wordle is free, it has helped draw tens of millions of new users to NYT, signing up more people for its $2-a-month game subscription service, which includes other games locked behind a paywall.

In addition to Wordle and Digits, NYT offers The Spelling Bee, Sudoku, and online versions of its crossword and mini crosswords.

There are also picture-based games on offer — Tiles, Vertex, and Letter Boxed.

Digits was created by NYT’s in-house Games team, led by general manager Jonathan Knight.

The game is the publication’s first to move away from language and image-based challenges.

Digits can be accessed through the NYT home page as a limited-time beta.

Based on the reception of the beta, a greenlight committee will decide whether the game can be moved into a development phase for further coding and design optimisation.

“If the response to the game isn’t what the team is hoping for, the committee must decide whether further tuning would be helpful or if the development of the game should end,” NYT said.

