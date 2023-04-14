Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics cards launch price comparison for South Africa

14 April 2023

Several South African PC shops have listed prices for Nvidia’s recently-announced GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card.

The card is Nvidia’s first moderately affordable option in the RTX 40 series, which also includes the RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080, and RTX 4090.

Nvidia has positioned it as an ideal choice for playing games at maxed-out settings in 1440p resolution, with up to 1.7 times the performance of the RTX 3070 Ti.

The card’s specifications include base and boost clock speeds of 1,920MHz and 2,475MHz, 12GB GDDR6X memory, and 5,888 Cuda cores.

While it has the same number of Cuda cores as the RTX 3070, its much higher clock speeds and support for Nvidia’s latest DLSS 3 AI upscaling software allows the new card to achieve similar performance to the RTX 3080.

Five prominent online PC shops in South Africa listed RTX 4070 cards in the days following the card’s announcement.

These were Dreamware Tech, Evetech, Progenix, Titan Ice, and Wootware.

Five brands of cards were available across these stores — Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit, and Zotac.

Wootware had the broadest range of cards on offer and the cheapest and second-cheapest options overall.

These were the Palit RTX 4070 Dual-Fan Edition selling for R13,499, and Zotac RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Edition at R13,999. It was the only store that offered these models.

Dreamware Tech was the cheapest option for an Asus card, with the RTX 4070 Dual Edition selling for R15,639.

It still had to confirm pricing for the other three models, all of which were also available from Wootware.

If Gigabyte is more to your taste, Progenix should be your preferred stop.

All five Gigabyte RTX 4070 models available were the cheapest from Progenix.

Two of the MSI cards had the same price from the four stores where they were available, while Evetech was the only store that had the two-fan Ventus 2X version available.

However, the store’s range left much to be desired, with that model being just one of two cards on offer.

The table below compares the prices of GeForce RTX 4070 cards sold by five prominent online PC shops in South Africa.

GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card prices in South Africa
Card model Dreamware Tech Evetech Progenix Titan Ice Wootware
Asus RTX 4070 Dual R15,639 R15,712 R15,749
Asus RTX 4070 Dual OC TBC R15,888 R15,799
Asus RTX 4070 TUF Gaming TBC R17,899
Asus RTX 4070 TUF Gaming OC TBC R17,968 R17,999
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Windforce OC R14,619 R14,610 R15,099 TBC
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Eagle OC R16,149 R15,696 R16,099 R16,772
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Aero OC TBC R21,099 R21,499 (out of stock) R17,499
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Gaming OC R17,349 (out of stock) R18,349 (out of stock) R17,499
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Aorus Master TBC R20,889 (out of stock) R21,349 (out of stock) TBC
MSI RTX 4070 Ventus 2X R15,999
MSI RTX 4070 Ventus 3X R15,499 R15,499 R15,499
MSI RTX 4070 Gaming X Trio R17,499 R17,499 R17,499 R17,499
Palit RTX 4070 Dual R13,499
Zotac RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC R13,999

Now read: Best 144Hz gaming monitors in South Africa — with prices from R2,699

Share your thoughts: Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics cards launc…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics cards launch price comparison for South Africa