Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics cards launch price comparison for South Africa

Several South African PC shops have listed prices for Nvidia’s recently-announced GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card.

The card is Nvidia’s first moderately affordable option in the RTX 40 series, which also includes the RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080, and RTX 4090.

Nvidia has positioned it as an ideal choice for playing games at maxed-out settings in 1440p resolution, with up to 1.7 times the performance of the RTX 3070 Ti.

The card’s specifications include base and boost clock speeds of 1,920MHz and 2,475MHz, 12GB GDDR6X memory, and 5,888 Cuda cores.

While it has the same number of Cuda cores as the RTX 3070, its much higher clock speeds and support for Nvidia’s latest DLSS 3 AI upscaling software allows the new card to achieve similar performance to the RTX 3080.

Five prominent online PC shops in South Africa listed RTX 4070 cards in the days following the card’s announcement.

These were Dreamware Tech, Evetech, Progenix, Titan Ice, and Wootware.

Five brands of cards were available across these stores — Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit, and Zotac.

Wootware had the broadest range of cards on offer and the cheapest and second-cheapest options overall.

These were the Palit RTX 4070 Dual-Fan Edition selling for R13,499, and Zotac RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Edition at R13,999. It was the only store that offered these models.

Dreamware Tech was the cheapest option for an Asus card, with the RTX 4070 Dual Edition selling for R15,639.

It still had to confirm pricing for the other three models, all of which were also available from Wootware.

If Gigabyte is more to your taste, Progenix should be your preferred stop.

All five Gigabyte RTX 4070 models available were the cheapest from Progenix.

Two of the MSI cards had the same price from the four stores where they were available, while Evetech was the only store that had the two-fan Ventus 2X version available.

However, the store’s range left much to be desired, with that model being just one of two cards on offer.

The table below compares the prices of GeForce RTX 4070 cards sold by five prominent online PC shops in South Africa.