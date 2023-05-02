Super Marios Bros. becomes highest-grossing video game movie ever

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has grossed over $1 billion (R18.4 billion) in ticket sales at the global box office less than a month after its release, Variety reports.

The achievement makes it the biggest commercial success for a video game-based adaptation by a significant margin.

The second-highest-grossing movie of its kind — 2016’s Warcraft — raked in $439 million (R8.1 billion), while the third-best was 2019’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which picked up $433 million (R7.8 billion).

The movie opened in theatres on 5 April 2023 and raked in $204 million (R3.8 billion) in the first five days following its release.

That earned it the accolade of having the biggest opening weekend of the year and being the second-highest debut ever for an animated movie.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the latest Super Mario Bros. adaptation, and it features the voices of several big names in Hollywood, including Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anna Taylor-Joy, and Seth Rogen.

Variety attributed the movie’s commercial success to its four-quadrant audience appeal, which means it offers something for both young and old male and female moviegoers.

Other contributing factors were brand recognition and nostalgia among the video game’s fans, and a shortage of family-oriented movies in the months leading up to its release.

At the time of publication, over 10,000 general users on Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie an average Audience Score of 96%.

Critics have not been as positive, with their average Tomatometer rating at 59%, based on 254 reviews.

“While it’s nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colourful — albeit thinly plotted — animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon’ts,” the Critics Consensus description states.

Metacritic had a similar discrepancy between general users and critics, with the former giving it an average rating of 8.7 out of 10, while the review average among critics was 46%.