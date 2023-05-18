Nintendo’s latest Legend of Zelda game sells 10 million units in three days

Nintendo released Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Friday, 12 May 2023, and by Monday, the company said it had sold more than 10 million copies of the game.

This makes the game the Zelda franchise’s best-selling title, selling a third of the copies in three days than Breath of the Wild — its predecessor — sold in its six-year lifespan.

Moreover, the best-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time, Mario Kart 8, has sold 53 million copies, and Tears of the Kingdom achieved 20% of this feat in three days.

Mario Kart 8 was released in May 2014.

“We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years,” said Nintendo America executive VP of sales, marketing, and communications, Devon Pritchard.

“These sales numbers for the latest instalment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year.”

The Verge notes that the title’s achievement is especially impressive considering the game runs on six-year-old hardware, with a display that maxes out at 30 frames per second. It is also exclusively a single-player game.

The first Zelda game — Legend of Zelda — was released 35 years ago, and the franchise revolves around Link, a swordsman that players control to battle enemies, follow quests, and explore.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched six years after Breath of the Wild and significantly expanded on the map featured in the game.

It is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch for R1,499.

