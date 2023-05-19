PlayStation Plus subscribers hit with “expiry” bug that kicked them out of games

Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service suffered a glitch that inexplicably told PlayStation 5 owners their games would expire after a few minutes and then kicked them out of their playing sessions.

Engadget reports that numerous users on the NeoGAF, Reddit, and ResetEra forums complained about the issue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Many impacted players reported receiving a “The game will expire in 15 minutes” notification when playing a title in the PlayStation Plus catalogue — including Mortal Kombat 11, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Watchdogs Legion.

Fifteen minutes seemed to be the most common time reported, although some also said they received messages warning the game would expire 5 minutes.

After those times, they would be kicked out of the playing session and taken to the PlayStation home screen.

The game would continue running in the background, and players could reopen and resume playing, indicating it had not actually expired.

However, after some time the messages reappeared and the player would be kicked back to the home screen again.

Multiple users tried various methods to fix the issue, including restoring licences, disconnecting from the Internet, changing dates, and restarting their consoles, but nothing worked for them.

It was unclear which users were affected, as some PlayStation Plus subscribers reported no issues playing games from their catalogues.

PlayStation is yet to acknowledge the bug, but the issue appears to have been resolved in the past few hours.