CD Projekt denies possible sale to Sony

CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński has denied that there are any plans for the company to be sold to Sony.

Reports of a potential acquisition of the Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 game publisher date back to 2015 — when Electronic Arts had reportedly shown interest in buying it.

Rumours of a possible buyout have repeatedly resurfaced several times since then.

The most recent came over the weekend and suggested that PlayStation owner Sony wanted to bring the company into its fold of studios.

But Kiciński refuted this during the Q&A session of CD Projekt’s latest quarterly results call.

“Nothing has changed on our end. I can repeat what we’ve been saying throughout the years — CD Projekt is not for sale. We want to remain independent”, said Kiciński.

“We have, I believe, an excellent strategy — not easy to execute, for sure — but it’s very exciting to follow our own path.”

The developer reported an overall revenue decrease of 19% compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, however, its net profit increased slightly to reach $16.8 million.

The largest contributors to that gain have been Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Massive The Witcher sales

The company also revealed the latest sales numbers for its highly successful series of The Witcher games.

The fantasy RPG trilogy has sold over 75 million copies, with the third and latest entry — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — accounting for over 50 million of those.

The Witcher 3 now finds itself among the likes of Rockstar’s smash hit Red Dead Redemption 2 and 1985’s Super Mario Bros. on the top 10 list of best-selling games.

It is still some way off the record 238 million sales amassed by Minecraft and 180 million tally of Grand Theft Auto V.

However, with a next-gen version of the game having just been released in December 2022, its number can continue to climb.

CD Projekt is also working on a remake of the first Witcher game, a brand-new Witcher trilogy, and a spin-off title codenamed Project Sirius.

The table below summarises the top 10 best-selling games of all time.