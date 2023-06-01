Asus launches ROG Ally in South Africa — Pricing and pre-order details

Computer hardware manufacturer Asus has opened pre-orders and revealed pricing for its first handheld gaming PC in South Africa.

The ROG Ally boasts a 7-inch full HD touch display panel with support for up to a 120HZ refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with RDNA 3 graphics, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The handheld’s Zero Gravity thermal system, which consists of dual fans, ultra-thin heatsink fins, and high-friction heat pipes, helps keep its hardware cool to avoid slowdowns and ensure solid battery life.

On the software side, the ROG Ally ships with Windows 11, which supports the broadest range of games available on any platform.

It also comes with a custom version of the ROG Armoury Crate software, which lets users easily switch between performance modes and monitor in-game metrics.

The components come packed in an aluminium chassis that weighs 608 grams and measures 28 x 11.1 x 2.1cm.

The controller buttons and joysticks are placed on either side of the screen and feature the same A/B/X/Y, D-Pad, and thumbstick layout as the Xbox controller.

In addition to touch and controller support for navigation, users can connect a Bluetooth or 2.4GHz Wi-Fi keyboard and mouse.

As shown through its strong gaming laptop line-up, Asus has extensive experience packing powerful hardware into compact systems.

The console is one of several looking to take on Valve’s highly-popular Steam Deck.

While many early reviews of the ROG Ally have been mixed, tech YouTuber Dave Lee (Dave2D) has pointed out that some of the results from those tests might already be outdated.

Lee said that Asus had only rolled out optimised firmware several days after shipping out review units.

In his tests, he found the ROG Ally easily beat the Steam Deck’s frame rates in popular games — at least on the 15W and 25W power profiles.

As was the case with other tests, the Steam Deck posted better performance and battery life on low-power settings.

That makes Valve’s system the better option if you are looking for longer battery life, particularly in less graphically-intensive titles.

On the flip side, the ROG Ally boasts substantially faster charging that can take its battery from o–80% in about 40 minutes, compared to the 1.5 hours it takes the Steam Deck.

In South Africa, Asus is initially only selling the higher-end Z1 Extreme Edition, which features up to 5.1GHz processor clock speeds.

It is available to pre-order now from the Asus South Africa online store or Makro for R15,999. That price includes a 90-day Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Shipping for online orders and on-shelf availability is set for 15 June 2023.

The local pricing is impressive, considering the same model is expected to start at $699.99 (R13,827) in the US, excluding VAT.

When VAT is included, its price goes up to R15,901.

That would leave less than R100 for shipping and other import cost variances.

At R15,999, Asus undercuts the entry-level prices for the parallel-imported Steam Deck models from Makro, Loot, and Smartspeakers by R1,000.

It is also R5,500 cheaper than the 256GB Steam Deck available from Incredible Connection.

Below are more details and images of the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC.