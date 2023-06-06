Diablo IV launch-day hell begins

Blizzard almost pulled it off: launching an online game, specifically a Diablo game, without server problems.

Alas, it was not to be.

Diablo IV’s early access release on Friday morning was smooth except for some hiccups on PlayStation and Xbox involving households where multiple players share the same console.

Blizzard later experienced some login server issues in North America during the early access launch weekend.

The early access phase was available to players who paid $20 or €20 more (around R400) for a Digital Deluxe version of the game, which also includes extra cosmetic items and access to the first seasonal Premium Battle Pass.

(Blizzard has assured that it will not sell power and that the Premium Battle Pass will only include cosmetic items.)

With Diablo IV’s official launch on Tuesday (01:00 on 6 June 2023, South Africa time), complaints of long server queues from North America started streaming in.

We tested the game around 06:30 and did not experience any queues at Blizzard’s European servers. Several other South African players also reported being able to play without problems today.

However, it should be noted that it was evening in North America when Diablo IV launched, and many more people would’ve been able to play.

It remains to be seen whether Europe’s servers hold up tonight.

Blizzards’s global community development director for Diablo IV, Adam Fletcher, acknowledged the issue on Twitter.

“We see the login/server issues. Team is on it,” he said just before 09:00 SAST.

Around two hours later, he said, “Seeing some improvement but team is still continue [sic] to work through the night on the issues.”

