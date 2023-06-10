Hands-on with the Asus ROG Ally — the start of something special

The Asus ROG Ally makes a great first impression as a highly-capable portable gaming PC that could help spark further momentum in the handheld market.

MyBroadband recently had the opportunity to try out the much-hyped Steam Deck rival during an event in Johannesburg.

Asus set up several stations where attendees could test the handhelds in three scenarios.

The first “Me” scenario demonstrated using the ROG Ally as a straightforward handheld.

The second “We” scenario had the ROG Ally plugged into a TV via its USB-C port and connected two Xbox controllers to turn it into a console for couch-co-op.

The third “Pro” scenario paired the ROG Ally with its optional XG Mobile eGPU, which promises over double the performance for serious desktop PC gaming.

For the latter, a gaming monitor, keyboard, and mouse were also connected.

We primarily spent time at the first station, as this use case will likely be what appeals to most interested buyers.

The ROG Ally was very comfortable in hand, although we expect the sharp edges at the bottom of its sides to eventually cause some palm pains.

That won’t be a problem if you can use the handheld while resting your forearms on your legs or another surface, which will ease the pressure on your palms.

It also felt quite light and well-balanced, with most of the weight concentrated at its centre. At 608 grams, it weighs about the same as three smartphones.

Although the predominantly white chassis was plastic all over, the build quality was solid.

A black colour option would have been nice, though we understand that distinguishing itself from the Steam Deck might be a valid reason for the colour choice.

The button layout will be familiar to Xbox controller users.

The resistance on the RGB-encircled thumbsticks was a bit lower than we would have liked, but they didn’t feel like they would easily snap with too much force.

There are also dedicated buttons for opening the Command Centre app, game launchers, and returning to the desktop.

Unfortunately, our in-game experience with the ROG Ally was fairly limited.

At the time of the event, the venue had Internet issues, so it was impossible to download our preferred games or connect to gaming services that required an active connection.

We could only play two fairly old titles — the 2018 racing game Forza Horizon 4 and 2020’s physics-based moving simulator Movin’ Out.

Users can choose between three power profiles, with outputs that vary depending on whether the ROG Ally is plugged in.

Turbo Mode — 25W on battery, 30W plugged in

Performance Mode — 15W on battery, 20W plugged in

Silent Mode — 9W on battery, 10W plugged in

The higher the power, the better the performance, at the cost of battery life.

In Forza Horizon 4, we got over 60fps whenever the output was over 20W. At 15W, the frame rate typically ranged between 30-35fps

For less demanding games — like Movin’ Out — the Silent 10W can be a good option.

However, we encountered serious audio stuttering when we tried it with Forza Horizon 4. Frame rates also dropped to around 20fps.

Something interesting we discovered only after playing was that you could increase the amount of RAM you want to dedicate to the GPU up to 8GB.

Our gaming experience was achieved with the VRAM set at 4GB.

For more in-depth gaming performance and battery analysis, we recommend watching Dave2D’s review of the Asus ROG Ally.

Despite running a fully-fledged version of Windows 11, we don’t believe using non-gaming software like Word, Excel, or for browsing the web would appeal to most users. However, these are available in a pinch.

Using the Windows 11 interface at the default 100% scaling would also be a real hassle.

Fortunately, Asus took heed of one critical component of the Windows user experience — Task Manager.

When you inevitably have to force-close a game or app that has run into issues, you can press one of the paddles on the back with the down arrow on the D-pad to invoke Task Manager.

At launch in South Africa, the ROG Ally will be available in one trim — the top-end Z1 Extreme variant with 512GB of storage — for R15,999.

If you want a compact gaming system that you can use in locations where a moderately-sized desk and working power outlet are available, a gaming laptop may offer better value.

But when you need something that offers greater flexibility — allowing you to play while riding public transport, sitting on a flight, or simply while waiting in the queue at Home Affairs — then the ROG Ally becomes a more attractive buy.

The ROG Ally’s main advantage over the Steam Deck is that it natively supports all Windows games.

In South Africa, the ROG Ally is also a much more affordable option than the Steam Deck, at R1,000 cheaper than the 64GB version of Valve’s console.

However, it’s also up against the Nintendo Switch, which sells for between R4,700 and R9,000 depending on the model.

Whereas the Switch offers access to first-party Nintendo titles, games tend to be more expensive on consoles than via PC marketplaces like Steam. The Asus ROG Ally also supports Microsoft’s Game Pass, which offers excellent value for money compared to similar game subscription services.

The table below shows the specifications of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme handheld gaming PC.

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Operating system Windows 11 Display 7-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Graphics 12-core RDNA 3 GPU with 24MB cache Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, external GPU port, microSD slot, 3.5mm audio jack Battery and charging 40Wh

65W Sound Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio Support Dimensions and weight 280 x 111 x 21.2mm (608g) Price R15,999

