Microsoft’s black Xbox Series S with 1TB storage launching in South Africa

Microsoft has announced a new edition of its more affordable Xbox Series S console with double the amount of internal storage.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer unveiled the new 1TB console during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on Sunday, 11 June 2023.

It features the same design as the original but in the Carbon Black colour of the Series X rather than the Robot White of the Series S.

The console is also paired with a matching black Xbox Series X|S controller.

Internal hardware is identical to the original model, which includes a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor running at 3.6GHz, AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 4 teraflops of processing power, and 10GB GDDR6 RAM.

Therefore, owners can expect the same performance — including gaming at up to 120 frames per second at a 1440p resolution and support for HDR.

It also boasts Xbox Velocity Architecture that enables Quick Resume, a feature that allows for jumping between games in just a few seconds.

In the US, the Series S Carbon Black is now available to pre-order for $349.99 (R6,559, excluding VAT), $50 (R937) more than the 512GB model.

For reference, the most affordable proprietary 512GB expansion card retails for $79.99 (R1,496, excluding VAT) in the US.

Microsoft said more regions would launch pre-orders in the next few weeks, with global shipping and general availability set for 1 September 2023.

South African Xbox distributor Prima Interactive told MyBroadband that the console would be available locally, but the exact launch date and pricing still needed to be confirmed.

The 512GB model currently has a recommended retail price of R7,599 in South Africa, compared to its $299.99 (R5,623, excl. VAT) price in the US.

If the recommended retail price difference is similar to the original console, it could cost around R8,499 to R8,999.

Below are the full specifications and images of the new Carbon Black Series S 1TB gaming console.