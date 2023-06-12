Watch — all the big reveals and gameplay trailers from Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Microsoft showed off numerous new games coming to its Xbox consoles during its Games Showcase 2023 on Sunday, 11 June.

The event saw Xbox Game Studios and several third-party publishers release new trailers for 27 games and expansions.

Among the most noteworthy were the first trailers for a Fable reboot, Flight Simulator 2024, and Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world Star Wars game.

Arguably the biggest title shown at the event was Bethesda Softworks’ Starfield, which is finally releasing on 1 September 2023.

The much-anticipated multi-planet sci-fi RPG will be set in Bethesda’s first new universe in 25 years.

Bethesda had its own 45-minute gameplay deep-dive on the same stream immediately after the main showcase.

This was presented by well-known Bethesda director Todd Howard and various members of the game’s development team.

It touched on the core aspects and mechanics in the game — including the main questline, character creation, skills, exploration, combat, and space flight.

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda in 2021, it was confirmed that the much-anticipated title would be console exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on Windows PC.

Starfield and several of the games featured at the showcase will be available on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service from their release.

In South Africa, this subscription is available starting from R79 per month for a single account on either Xbox or PC, R119 for both Xbox and PC, and R199 for up to five family members or friends.

Below are ten of the biggest trailers revealing new games or gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

We’ve also indicated which games will be featured on Game Pass from launch.

Avowed (Game Pass Day 1)

Cities: Skylines 2 (Game Pass Day 1)

Clockwork Revolution (Game Pass Day 1)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Fable

Flight Simulator 2024 (Game Pass Day 1)

Forza Motorsport (Game Pass Day 1)

Payday 3

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Game Pass Day 1)

Star Wars: Outlaws

