Microsoft bringing PC Game Pass to Nvidia GeForce Now

Microsoft is teaming up with Nvidia to make its PC Game Pass catalogue available to those with low-spec devices on GeForce Now, the company revealed in a blog post.

While Nvidia GeForce Now isn’t available in South Africa as yet, Rain announced plans to host a South African GeForce Now service in its data centres. However, the launch has been delayed from its initially scheduled Q1 2023 launch.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a cloud-based gaming service that lets users with low-specced devices stream games using Nvidia’s GeForce-powered servers at low latency.

Currently, these users can leverage the performance offered by Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics cards.

Microsoft said it plans to roll out PC Game Pass in Nvidia GeForce Now in the coming months.

“This will enable the PC Game Pass catalogue to be played on any device that GeForce Now streams to, like low-spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead,” it said.

However, it seems it won’t include the entire PC Game Pass catalogue, with Microsoft specifying that GeForce Now users will be able to “stream select PC games.”

In November 2022, Rain announced that it had signed an agreement with Nvidia to offer the cloud gaming service in South Africa.

“This partnership will ultimately enable millions of South African users to get the best gaming experience, without the need to invest thousands of rands for the latest graphic cards,” said Rain.

“They will also gain access to the top gaming titles and a streaming library of over 1400 games like A Plague’s Tale: Requiem and Cyberpunk 2077, along with over one hundred free-to-play titles like Fortnite and Genshin Impact.”

However, Rain indicated that the locally-hosted Nvidia GeForce Now service would launch in the first quarter of 2023, and it has yet to come to fruition.