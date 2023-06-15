Sony testing PS5 game streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium customers

Sony is testing cloud streaming for PlayStation 5 games for PlayStation Plus Premium members, the company announced in a blog post.

The company said it was testing streaming PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus catalogue, demos, and supported PS5 titles players already own.

“When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console,” Sony said.

“That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favourite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console.”

This could prove to be a valuable feature for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, as the game files for a broad range of titles take up a lot of SSD space.

For example, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes up over 300GB of SSD space. This is almost half the space available to install games on a PS5 console.

According to Games Hub, the PlayStation 5 boasts a 1TB SSD. However, only about 667GB is actually available to install games and apps.

Sony said it would announce more details about its cloud gaming feature when it’s ready.

“We’re in the early stages right now, and we can’t wait to share more details when we’re ready, including a launch time frame,” it said.

While Sony offers its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription in many countries around the globe, the subscriptions available to South African gamers are different.

In South Africa, PlayStation fans can sign up for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Deluxe. Deluxe is offered in markets without cloud streaming support, and it is unclear if Sony plans to launch the feature locally.

