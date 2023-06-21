Big EA reshuffle — including splitting general and sports games divisions

Electronic Arts Inc. is reorganising itself, shuffling several top executives and creating two new divisions, EA Entertainment and EA Sports, to house video game franchises such as Madden NFL and The Sims.

The company also announced a new chief financial officer, chief experiences officer and heads of the new organizations.

“These steps will accelerate our business, drive growth, and deliver long-term value for our people, our players and our communities,” said chief executive officer Andrew Wilson in an email to staff on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said there would be no direct layoffs or game cancellations associated with the restructuring.

After canceling several games in February, the company released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to positive reviews in April.

In May, EA laid off 6% of its workforce.

EA Entertainment will be headed by Laura Miele, who has been with the company for 27 years and most recently served as chief operating officer.

The company’s new sports organisation will be run by Cam Weber, who was previously leading the company’s sports initiatives.

EA is losing its popular FIFA brand for its soccer game, renamed EA Sports FC for its 2023 release, after failing to come to licensing terms with soccer’s international governing body.

Chief financial officer Chris Suh left the company after a little more than a year for the same job at Visa Inc.

He will be replaced by Stuart Canfield, a 20-year EA veteran who was most recently a senior vice president of finance.

Another 20-year EA veteran, former chief marketing officer David Tinson, is moving into the chief experiences officer position after Chris Bruzzo retires later this month.

In May, EA reported record revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter thanks to higher player engagement with franchises like FIFA.

