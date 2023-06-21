Sony missing in action in South African hearing on Microsoft-Activision deal

Sony was nowhere to be seen during the Competition Tribunal’s public hearing on Microsoft’s planned $68.7-billion (R1.26-trillion) acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Wednesday, 21 June 2023.

The hearing comes after the Competition Commission recommended that the Tribunal approve the deal in South Africa without conditions in April 2023.

The Commission said the primary concern in the transaction was whether it might lead to Microsoft blocking Call of Duty from being developed for PlayStation, or making the game available on terms that exclude or undermine the ability of other console manufacturers to compete.

It found that Microsoft had no ability or incentive to take or keep Call of Duty off Sony or other rivals’ platforms.

This view was endorsed by the representative Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, advocate Steven Budlender, during the Tribunal’s hearing.

Budlender advanced several reasons why the deal would not prevent or lessen competition in the video gaming industry in South Africa or globally.

Firstly, Budlender said Activision was just one of the numerous game publishers.

“The publishing industry is a highly fragmented industry with hundreds of studios developing console games,” Budlender said.

“Even as a more established developer, Activision’s market share is minimal — it’s only 7.4%.”

He explained that titles from smaller developers could often break through and surpass bigger games in popularity, with Call of Duty not being disproportionately important to gaming competition.

“67% of Xbox gamers in South Africa did not play Call of Duty for more than an hour in 2021. 76% of Xbox gamers in South Africa did not play Call of Duty for more than five hours in 2021,” Budlender said.

“Of the South African gamers that did play Call of Duty, a significant portion did so for a small share of their total game time.”

Secondly, Budlender said Microsoft’s rival console makers — Sony and Nintendo — had ample content to turn to if Call of Duty would be removed from their platforms someday, which Microsoft was not planning to do anyway.

He highlighted Sony’s position as the dominant console manufacturer and fourth-largest game publisher in the world.

“There were over 280 exclusive first and third-party titles on PlayStation in 2021, nearly five times as many as Xbox,” Budlender said. “This is just not a market where there is an ability to foreclose.”

“Even if there were an ability — somehow, somewhere — there is no incentive to foreclose.”

Budlender explained that Microsoft’s deal evaluation model made it clear that the revenue from sales of Call of Duty to PlayStation players was essential to justifying the record-breaking purchase price.

“The economics tilt strongly in favour of broad access to Call of Duty, because the cost of exclusivity is far higher for Xbox, which has the smallest user base of the three major consoles, than it is for Sony.”

The European Union (EU) was the only entity that approved the deal with the condition that Call of Duty is made available to Nintendo and cloud game streaming providers for at least ten years from the transaction date.

Microsoft has made the same offer to Sony, but the company rejected it. Budlender reiterated that the offer remains open.

Sony did not make representations at the Competition Tribunal hearing, which Budlender argued showed even it was unconvinced that conditions were necessary for the deal in South Africa.

“Our submission is that it’s [Sony’s] trying to leverage the regulatory process to get the maximum commercial gain,” Budlender said.

“It can play that game, with respect, but that means that it can’t then complain when it doesn’t accept the offer and expect you [the Tribunal] to impose the condition.”

“If Sony thought a condition was justified, they would be here, they are not.”

The hearing lasted less than two hours, likely due to the Commission supporting it and lack of opposition from other stakeholders.

Chairman of the Competition Tribunal panel deciding on the matter, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, said the ruling would be delivered “soon”, without specifying a date.

However, he committed to a decision being made within the ten business days allowed by the tribunal’s rules.

A ruling should therefore be available before the end of the first week of July 2023.

Challenges to deal in UK and US

While Microsoft has the green light to proceed with the deal elsewhere, convincing UK and US regulators has proven more difficult.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) rejected the deal based on potential anti-competitive harm to the cloud gaming sector.

Microsoft offers a cloud gaming service in certain countries with its Game Pass subscription — one of the world’s most popular game subscription services.

The company has appealed the CMA’s decision, arguing it was flawed because cloud gaming was a game distribution channel, rather than a separate market.

It also took issue with the CMA’s argument that cloud gaming could become a major market in the future, saying it was unacceptable to accept this as fact.

Cloud gaming services have struggled to gain traction, with many critics pointing out that the latency inherent in the technology would keep it at a disadvantage to native gaming hardware.

Even if cloud gaming would explode with Microsoft leading, it has made Call of Duty available to game-streaming players like Nvidia and Ubitus for at least ten years after the deal goes through.

Budlender said it was impossible to compare the UK or the South African markets in terms of cloud gaming services due to our relatively low broadband penetration.

In addition, Microsoft does not yet offer its cloud gaming service in South Africa.

Budlender said the deal would, in fact, not undermine the local cloud gaming market but help grow it.

That is because Nvidia’s cloud game streaming service is expected to be the first major game-streaming service to arrive in the country sometime this year.

In the US, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued to block the transaction.

However, Budlender explained this was primarily a step to ensure transparency in the deal with full public oversight.

“The issuance of the administrative complaint by the FTC is not a decision to prohibit; it is the beginning of a proceeding in which the FTC’s allegation will be tried before an administrative law judge,” said Budlender.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick are set to testify in defence of the deal during a five-day hearing starting this week.