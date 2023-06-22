Microsoft hikes Xbox Game Pass prices in South Africa

Microsoft is increasing the price of its Game Pass subscription service for Xbox in several countries, including South Africa.

Xbox head of communications Kari Perez told The Verge the price increases were intended to match local market conditions.

In South Africa, the price of an Xbox Game Pass subscription will increase by 7.59% from R79 per month to R85.

Game Pass Ultimate, which provides access to the libraries on both Xbox and PC, and additional benefits like discounts, will cost R129 instead of R119, a hike of 7.75%.

Game Pass for PC will keep its current price of R79 per month.

The price changes will take effect from 6 July 2023 for new subscribers and 13 August 2023 for existing members.

Game Pass provides members with an extensive library of over 300 games, which are playable as long as the subscription is active — essentially a “Netflix for games”.

At its recent 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft announced a strong line-up of new titles that will be available on the service from their release.

These include its highly-anticipated Bethesda Softworks space open-world RPG Starfield, the Forza Motorsport racing game, and fantasy RPGs Avowed and Fable.

The image below shows all of the games showcased at the event that will be available to play on Game Pass from their launch.

It should be noted that the new Game Pass fees are still below the prices Microsoft charged for the service for years following its local launch in September 2017.

Initially, an Xbox Game Pass subscription was priced at R159 in South Africa.

Game Pass Ultimate was first introduced in 2019 and added the same benefits as an Xbox Live Gold subscription for R200 per month.

The top-tier plan’s price later dropped to R149, while Microsoft revised the standard Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscriptions to R99 per month.

In March 2022, these prices were quietly reduced by over 20% to their current prices.

Microsoft recently also launched a Friends & Family plan for Game Pass Ultimate at R199 per month.

That lets up to five users enjoy the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate on their own profiles.

There has been no update from Microsoft regarding price adjustments to this option.

The table below provides a breakdown of the old and new Microsoft Game Pass prices in South Africa.