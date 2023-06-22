Xbox Series S 1TB South African price revealed

Microsoft has published South African pricing for its black Xbox Series S console with 1TB storage.

The new console was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, 11 June 2023.

According to the official Microsoft South Africa website, the suggested local retail price for the black Series S is R8,099 [actual price will likely be around R8,599 — see note at the end of the article].

It will be available in South Africa from 1 September 2023, the same date as in other markets.

The console is not available to pre-order directly from the Microsoft website in South Africa.

Instead, Microsoft directs users to a list of 23 partner retailers for Xbox consoles — including BT Games, Computer Mania, Game, Game4U, Incredible, Makro, and Takealot.

However, we could not find the console listed on these retailers’ websites at the time of publication.

The black Series S is R500 [likely R1,000 — see note below] more expensive than the R7,599 Microsoft-suggested price of the white 512GB version in South Africa.

However, many retailers still offer that console at its original recommended price of R6,999.

That could be due to having older stock or buying from suppliers with forward cover, which can protect them from a fluctuating rand-dollar exchange rate.

Aside from the colour change for the console and controller, which now matches the more powerful Xbox Series X, it sticks to the same design as the original, more affordable console.

Apart from the internal storage upgrade, the internal hardware is the same, which means the console is geared for 1440p gaming at up to 120 frames per second.

This is made possible with a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor running at 3.6GHz, AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 4 teraflops of processing power, and 10GB GDDR6 RAM.

The table below provides the full specifications of the Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB gaming console.

Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB Processor 8-core AMD Zen 2 GPU with 3.6GHz clock speed Graphics AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 4 teraflops gaming performance Memory 10GB GDDR6 ([email protected]/s, [email protected]/s) Storage 1TB custom NVMe SSD (support 2.4GB/s raw and 4.8GB/s compressed throughput) Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x Ethernet Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi Sound support Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby TrueHD with Atmos, DTS 5.1, L-PCM up to 7.1 Price R8,099*

Those who want to upgrade their Xbox Series X|S native storage can buy a proprietary Seagate or Western Digital Xbox Expansion Card.

Unfortunately, however, we could not find a retailer with stock of these cards in South Africa.

On Amazon.com, the Seagate cards were only available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, starting from $188.13 (R3,460), including taxes and shipping costs to South Africa.

The total cost of a white Series S upgraded to 1.5TB storage with this card would work out to R10,459.

Neither the 512GB nor 1TB Western Digital expansion cards were in stock on Amazon.com.

On Western Digital’s website, it advertises the 512GB for $79.99 (R1,471). That price excludes VAT, import taxes, and shipping.

Even if you could buy it directly from Western Digital, you would likely pay more than the price difference between the Series S 1TB and Series S 512GB if you wanted to double your storage.

Therefore, if you believe you will need more than 512GB of storage for your games, buying the Series S 1TB will be more affordable than the Series S with an additional storage card.

Alternatively, you can buy a cheaper external SSD and move your games between it and your internal drive when required.

Update — Website pricing mistake

Following the publication of this article, a highly-placed source told MyBroadband that the price on the website was not correct and still had to be confirmed.

They also said that the actual price of the console would likely be around R1,000 more than the 512GB Series S.

That means the 1TB Series S could end up costing about R8,599 and not R8,099.

However, this is purely speculative, and the final price will be announced in due course.

