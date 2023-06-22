PlayStation 5 price hikes in South Africa

Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming consoles will be getting price hikes in South Africa from next month.

PlayStation’s distributor in South Africa, Gamefinity, confirmed the price increases after MyBroadband received a tip-off about the adjustments from an industry source.

Gamefinity chief executive officer Mario Dos Santos said the company was left with no option due to the sustained weakness of the rand.

The new price of the standard PlayStation 5 console with a disc drive will be R13,999, increasing 9.38% from R12,799.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition’s price is increasing from R10,499 to R11,999 — a 14.29% hike.

Gamefinity has informed its trading partners that the price adjustments will take effect from 17 July 2023.

This is the second South African price increase for the PlayStation 5 since it first arrived in the country in November 2020.

At launch, the standard PlayStation 5 console had a price tag of R11,999, while the Digital Edition was priced at R9,999.

These prices were increased in August 2022 to align with broader adjustments by Sony. In that instance, the hikes were in the range of 5–6%.

Dos Santos recommended that interested buyers consider current bundle deals on Gamefinity-run Koodoo.co.za to save money.

It currently offers the PlayStation 5 with God of War Ragnarok for R12,499 or Call of Duty Modern Warfare II for R12,799.

No reason for Xbox fans to celebrate

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X price in South Africa could also increase soon, should it follow incoming adjustments in other markets.

Effective from August 2023, the company is increasing the prices of the Series X in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the UK by 10%.

“We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” Xbox head of communications Kari Perez told The Verge.

The adjustments will align the Series X’s prices in those countries with that of the PlayStation 5 standard console.

Microsoft’s current suggested retail price for the console is R12,999, already R1,000 more expensive than its launch price tag.

It remains to be seen if Microsoft will implement the price increase in South Africa. If it aligns the price with the PlayStation 5, it will be R13,999.

However, if it matches the 10% price increase in the aforementioned countries, its new price tag might hit R14,299.

Only a handful of countries — the US, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, and Japan — have been spared from the latest price hike.

