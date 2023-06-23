Microsoft admits Xbox is losing the console wars

Microsoft has said the Xbox is losing the so-called “console wars” against rival hardware from Sony and Nintendo, Windows Central reports.

The acknowledgement came as part of the company’s legal arguments defending its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard against an attempt by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the deal.

The FTC has maintained that Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard could lead to competition issues in the gaming industry because the company could take Call of Duty off rival platforms.

While not currently available on Nintendo systems, Call of Duty is very popular on Sony’s PlayStation consoles.

Microsoft has repeatedly explained that making games like Call of Duty and Xbox exclusive would come at a huge financial cost, as it would lose revenue from sales of Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation.

To illustrate its point, its legal approach has focused on the dominance of its rivals.

In its filing, the company’s lawyers said that the Xbox consoles only had 16% market share in 2021, with PlayStation and Nintendo accounting for most of the remaining 84%.

“Likewise for console revenues and share of consoles currently in use by gamers (‘installed base’), Xbox trails with 21%,” the company said.

It redacted specific market share numbers for PlayStation and Nintendo from publicly-viewable documents.

However, official and estimated console sales figures support Microsoft’s assertion.

Sony has racked up over 155.6 million sales of its current-generation PlayStation 5 and previous-generation PlayStation 4, more than the 155 million sold by its wildly popular PlayStation 2 console.

During the same period, Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S have only pulled an estimated 77 million sales.

While the Xbox 360 put up a good fight against the PlayStation 3, it ultimately fell short of Sony’s console by about 3.4 million units.

Sony got a seven-year headstart on Microsoft with the launch of the original PlayStation in 1994.

It was only a year after the launch of the hugely popular PlayStation 2 that Microsoft ventured into the console industry, rolling out its original Xbox in 2001.

The table below shows the sales figures for PlayStation and Xbox consoles

PlayStation vs Xbox sales Console generations PlayStation sales Xbox sales PlayStation 2 vs Xbox 155 million 24 million PlayStation 3 vs Xbox 360 87.4 million 84 million PlayStation 4 vs Xbox One 117.2 million 51-58.5 million PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X|S 38.4 million 18.5 million

Microsoft has also offered Sony an agreement to make Call of Duty available on its consoles for at least the next ten years following the closing of the deal.

The company has refused to take up the offer, although it continues to be available.

While Microsoft’s apparent acknowledgement of failure might surprise some, it has long emphasised its focus is not on moving more console stock than its competitors.

Instead, the company has been heavily invested in its Game Pass subscription service, available to both Xbox and PC players.

As of January 2022, Microsoft had drawn over 25 million subscribers to Game Pass.

The “new highs” in Game Pass subscriptions in the last quarter of 2022 possibly contributed to the Xbox online network reaching a record 120 million monthly active users.

For comparison, Sony reported 108 million monthly active users by March 2023, 47.4 million of which were PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Although it is likely that PlayStation Plus still has a larger user base than Game Pass, the latter is quickly catching up despite launching seven years after Sony’s service.

Game Pass has become one of the most popular gaming subscription services on the market due to its strong catalogue of Xbox Studios and third-party games.

Among these titles are blockbuster Bethesda games and several well-known EA fan favourites.

Presumably, Microsoft also plans to make Call of Duty titles available on Game Pass, if its deal with Activision Blizzard goes through.